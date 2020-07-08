REGINA -- SaskTel reported $5.8 million in year-over-year revenue growth in its 2019-20 report.

The Crown corporation claimed $119.8 million in net income for the fiscal year, with an operating revenue of $1,283.7 million.

SaskTel receives revenue mostly through its wireless network services, which make up 44.9 per cent. MaxTV Service, internet and data make up 29.5 per cent of SaskTel’s revenue and local accress and long-distance make up 15.2 per cent.

“As we enter a new decade, we find ourselves on the cusp of monumental change in our industry as digital, web-based, and emerging technologies continue to reshape the way we operate and interact with our customers, vendors, and other partners,” SaskTel President and CEO Doug Burnett said. “We recognize that we must evolve our business to support customers’ shifting expectations and to continue providing exceptional service in a digital world. Digital transformation continues to be the main driver reshaping customer and employee experiences across our business.”

SaskTel’s return on equity was below its targeted 11.1 per cent. The Crown corporation said this was “due to the recognition of an impairment loss in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019-20 and its resulting impact on net income. Excluding the impairment loss that was primarily related to impacts of COVID-19, ROE would have been on target at 11.1 per cent.”