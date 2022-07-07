SaskTel reports net income of $104.4M for 2021-22 fiscal year
SaskTel reports net income of $104.4M for 2021-22 fiscal year
SaskTel released their financial results for the 2021-22 fiscal year on Thursday morning, reporting an income of $104.4 million and revenues of $1,300.9 million.
The revenue was a decrease of $16.8 million due to ongoing declines in legacy wireline services.
Minister responsible for SaskTel, Don Morgan, said the decrease of revenue is from capital investments.
“(We) usually see a more significant return on the investment in a year or two as more people subscribe,” said Morgan.
SaskTel CEO Doug Burnett said there are large investments taking place over the next five years.
“$1.5 billion for the next five years,” said Burnett. “The network modernization program converting 4G to 5G will be just slightly over half a billion dollars.”
Burnett added that Regina and Saskatoon are both scheduled to convert to a 5G network in the next five years.
SaskTel's wireless network includes more than 1,000 cell towers, over 700 of which are located in rural parts of the province.
With the rise of inflation rising the costs of daily necessities, the network said they are doing their best to maintain rates.
“We recognize that consumers are feeling the pressure directly as well, so we'll do everything that we can to maintain our rates without having to put things up,” said Burnett.
Opposition SaskTel critic Trent Wortherspoon said that the Sask. Party limits Sasktel’s ability to expand their networks into the rural communities of the province.
Connectivity is no longer a luxury, it's an essential service to the people of Saskatchewan and it's critical for rural and remote northern communities by way of quality of life and basic security,” said Wortherspoon. “It really unlocks enormous economic potential and the Sask. Party government is standing in the way and being a barrier on this front.”
Burnett said SaskTel is being affected by supply chain issues and to keep up to date, they have had to order fibre lines up to 24 months in advance.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Japan ex-prime minister Abe taken to hospital after apparent shooting: local media
Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe has been taken to hospital bleeding after collapsing while delivering a speech in the western city of Nara, public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday.
Whistleblower says Patrick Brown arranged her payment by third-party company
A lawyer for a woman identifying herself as a former organizer on Patrick Brown's campaign says Brown personally connected her with a third-party company to pay for her work on his campaign.
Charest calls on Conservative party to make Brown allegations public
Jean Charest is calling on the Conservative Party of Canada to release details of the allegations that led to the ousting of Patrick Brown from its leadership race.
Canada elections commissioner reviewing information related to Conservative allegations against Brown
The Commissioner of Canada Elections' office says it has received and is reviewing information related to the allegations raised by the Conservative Party of Canada that now-disqualified leadership contender Patrick Brown's campaign violated federal election financing rules.
Canada recession: It's coming, RBC predicts, but how long will the downturn last?
Canada is headed towards a moderate recession, but the economic contraction is expected to be short-lived compared to previous recessions, economists with Royal Bank of Canada predict.
TRANSCRIPT | 'I felt so ashamed': Canadian swimmer Mary-Sophie Harvey says she was drugged after world championships
Mary-Sophie Harvey, a swimmer for the Canadian national team, is speaking out after she said she was drugged and injured on the final night of the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest last weekend.
One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation Thursday after droves of top government officials quit over the latest scandal to engulf him, marking an end to three tumultuous years in which he tried to brazen out one ethical lapse after another with a combination of charm, bluster and denial.
Hugh Grant behind 'The Benny Hill Show' theme song playing outside U.K. Parliament
Amid U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s resignation following a handful of political scandals, there is now a universally recognized satirical tune blasting outside the Parliament building in Westminster, thanks to actor Hugh Grant.
Hospital 'nightmare' in B.C. for Quebec patient denied surgery: father
A Quebec man who fell and broke his jaw, cheekbone and a bone around his left eye while visiting British Columbia says his surgery was cancelled after he was told his home province “won't pay” for the procedure.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon drivers see relief at gas pumps, but it may not last long
The lower gas prices in Saskatoon won’t last long, according to an expert.
-
'The road kind of started caving up': Witnesses recount chaotic scene as Saskatoon intersection flooded
Witnesses describe a 'crunching, crackling' noise and fissures forming as a Saskatoon intersection 'caved up.'
-
Sask. ranchers call for investigation into cattle and beef pricing
The Saskatchewan Stock Growers Association is calling on the federal and provincial governments to investigate cattle and beef pricing markets as concerns of a widening price gap grow.
Winnipeg
-
Crime deterrent or Big Brother? Downtown safety camera pilot draws mixed reactions
A proposed safety pilot project putting eyes in the sky in downtown Winnipeg is drawing skepticism, with some questioning whether the cameras would actually deter crime and worry about privacy.
-
New data revealing Omicron tsunami is a reality check, researchers say
New data is revealing how hard hit Canada was by the Omicron variant, with some researchers calling the Omicron wave a tsunami.
-
Police charge teens in Forks stabbing
Three teens face assault and weapons charges after a stabbing at The Forks last week.
Calgary
-
Storm rattles Sneak-A-Peek as people flock to Stampede grounds
Almost as soon as the gates to the Calgary Stampede opened up for Sneak-A-Peek Thursday evening, the heavy rain and hail started falling.
-
Several homes damaged after tornado touches down near Sundre, Alta.
Authorities tell CTV News that several homes in and around the town of Sundre were damaged when a tornado touched down earlier on Thursday.
-
Calgary police make arrest in 8-year-old homicide case
A suspect is now in custody in connection with the death of Colton Crowshoe, an 18-year-old Calgary man who was last seen alive in 2014.
Edmonton
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Live weather updates: Severe storm risk ends for Edmonton, continues for east-central Alberta
With a risk of severe thunderstorms and potential for tornado development, CTV News Edmonton's meteorologists Josh Classen and Cory Edel will keep you updated throughout the day here.
-
Michener Park infill redevelopment project given green-light
A neighbourhood that used to house University of Alberta students and their families will now become an infill community planners hope will generate revenue for the post-secondary institution.
-
Cross Cancer Institute staffing shortage closes 12 beds: AHS
The Cross Cancer Institute in Edmonton is temporarily closing one inpatient unit until mid-September, or 12 beds, due to staffing shortages, Alberta Health Services says.
Toronto
-
-
'Sell first' says Toronto realtor as higher interest rates, rising inflation cool city's housing market
As Toronto's once-hot real estate market continues to shows signs of cooling, one realtor says sellers are growing increasingly “desperate."
-
New banking rules just came into effect in Canada. These are the important changes
New rules came have come into effect in Canada that will effect bank accounts and credit cards.
Ottawa
-
'It just made everything worse': Mother takes Sun Life to court over revoked benefits
An Ottawa woman is suing Sun Life, claiming she's entitled to long-term disability due to her depression and general anxiety disorder that don't allow her to work.
-
New video shows moments before Ottawa LRT train derailed
On the final day of public hearings into Ottawa’s light rail transit, the commission saw new video that showed a train leaving Tremblay station moments before it derailed last September.
-
Senators acquire forward Alex DeBrincat from Chicago
The Ottawa Senators acquired star forward Alex DeBrincat from the Chicago Blackhawks in a major trade for the franchise on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
New report highlights pandemic mistakes in B.C. long-term care homes
A new report on mistakes made in B.C.’s long-term care sector during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic points to two major failures that impacted residents: a lack of visitors, and a lack of staff.
-
B.C. COVID-19 data shows third Omicron wave underway
With B.C.'s independent COVID-19 modelling group predicting that another wave of infections will sweep through the province and peak in August, weekly data released Thursday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control shows the surge beginning.
-
BCGEU ramping up for potential job action after talks break down
The head of the B.C. General Employees’ Union says preparations for job action are ramping up after talks with the province broke down.
Montreal
-
Canadiens select Slovak Juraj Slafkovsky with the first pick of the NHL draft
The Montreal Canadiens selected Slovak Juraj Slafkovsky with the first pick in the NHL Entry Draft at the Bell Centre.
-
Canada not paying for tobacco company stake in vaccine-maker Medicago: minister
The federal government isn't considering putting up money to help buy shares in the only domestic manufacturer of COVID-19 vaccines, but it is 'working on a solution' with Medicago's parent company.
-
Quebec enters seventh wave of COVID-19
As Quebec enters the seventh wave of COVID-19, the province's health minister says the situation is 'under control for the moment' but is urging residents to be vigilant.
Vancouver Island
-
Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after dramatic standoff with Saanich police
One man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a dramatic standoff with police in Saanich, B.C., on Thursday afternoon. The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating.
-
Police book more time at gun range for 'reintegration' training in wake of Saanich shooting
Officers with the Saanich and Victoria police departments will have a larger presence at a South Island gun range following an intense shooting that left two suspects dead and six officers injured last week.
-
Escaped pigs and piglets damage Vancouver Island golf course
People who are looking to swing a club at one Vancouver Island golf course have more than sand traps and water hazards to look out for.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia mass shooting: Public inquiry issues RCMP new subpoena for information
The public inquiry investigating the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting has issued a new subpoena to the RCMP, following concerns the federal police force has withheld documents related to the deaths of 22 people.
-
N.B. patients asking for more direction after family doctor announces they're leaving practice
A letter sent to patients of an Oromocto-based doctor announcing they’re closing their practice in October has some worried about what comes next.
-
N.S. reports 9 deaths, jump in cases in COVID-19 dashboard update
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting an increase in deaths and cases, and a decrease in new hospitalizations in the province’s weekly COVID-19 dashboard update.
Northern Ontario
-
Community gardens flourishing in Sudbury
The number of community gardens in Sudbury is growing. The Minnow Lake Lions Club plans to share the food from their garden with seniors, the food bank and anyone that is apartment bound.
-
Sudbury councillors react to $215M arena price tag as developer pitches cheaper option
Some Greater Sudbury councillors are reacting to news that the arena part of the Kingsway Entertainment District (KED) would cost $215 million, with $115 million borrowed over 30 years.
-
Jane Goodall celebrates Sudbury regreening milestone alongside Trudeau
Dr. Jane Goodall, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and UN Messenger of Peace, officially planted the 10 millionth tree in Greater Sudbury's regreening efforts Thursday during a stop in the city.
Kitchener
-
Video released in McLennan Park sexual assault investigation
Police are looking for a man who allegedly grabbed and sexually assaulted a woman in a Kitchener park.
-
News on widening fourth dose eligibility could come next week, Ontario's top doctor suggests
Ontario is set to make a decision early next week on whether to expand eligibility of fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines, amid a seventh wave of the virus, the province's top doctor said Thursday.
-
'They’ve been so helpful to me': Woman living in Cambridge encampment finds new home
After living in an encampment for over a decade, a Cambridge woman has found a new temporary home.