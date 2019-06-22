

CTV Regina





Some SaskTel Securtek customers got an incorrect tornado warning from their home security systems on Saturday morning.

A funnel cloud advisory was issued for central and southeastern Saskatchewan by Environment Canada, but the security provider sent a message into systems in homes reading “Severe Weather Alert! Tornado Warning.”

No tornado warning was issued by Environment Canada on Saturday.

SaskTel said in statement that the alert was caused by a third party company’s weather alert system, and apologized for the inconvenience and concerns the alert may have caused.