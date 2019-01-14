

CTV Regina





SaskTel says its services are working normally again after a large outage on Monday morning.

Some customers weren’t able to call long distance and toll free numbers from landlines or cell phones.

The Crown tweeted that the issue had been resolved at 12:30 p.m.

Police services in Saskatoon, Prince Albert and the RCMP did not have non-emergent lines in the outage. Emergency calls could still be made to 911.

SaskTel says it will continue to monitor the situation throughout the day.