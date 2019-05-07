

CTV Regina





Yorkton RCMP charged two men with weapon possession after a street check on Monday.

When the men were stopped for the search, two knives and a loaded sawed-off rifle were seized.

Dustin Venne, 28, of Yorkton is charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He was released to appear in court on June 10 in Yorkton.

Kristopher Mclellan, 27, of Yorkton was remanded to appear in court in Regina on May 9. He is charged with possession of a prohibited firearm, identity fraud and obstructing a peace officer.