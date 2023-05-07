Sawed-off shotgun, drugs seized after suspicious vehicle investigation: Regina police

An investigation into a suspicious vehicle ended with two arrests and a number of weapons and drugs seized, according to Regina police.

At around 5:30 a.m. on May 6, officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) spotted what they described as a 'suspicious vehicle' in an alley on the 1700 block of Quebec Street.

Officers approached the scene and found a woman sitting in the driver’s seat while a man was standing outside of the passenger side of the vehicle, an RPS news release read.

According to officers, a can of pepper spray was spotted on the front seat.

Both the man and woman were arrested on weapons charges without incident.

Following a search, RPS found a loaded sawed-off shotgun along with drugs in the vehicle.

As a result, a 31-year-old woman and 29-year-old man, both from Regina, are jointly charged with seven gun related charges including:

Possession of a firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered with,

Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition,

Carrying a concealed weapon.

The 31-year-old woman was additionally charged with two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and one count of possession of a scheduled substance.

Both of the accused will make their first appearances on these charges in provincial court in Regina on May 8.