Sawed-off shotgun, fentanyl and fake I.D seized following arrest of impaired driver: Regina police

A man is facing over 10 charges after police found weapons, drugs and other illegal items inside a vehicle in north Regina.

On Friday, Jan. 13, around 9:30 p.m. an officer with the Regina Police Service (RPS) Canine Unit witnessed a man passed out in a vehicle on the 900 block of Rae Street, according to an RPS news release.

Police were able to remove the man from the vehicle and arrest him without incident.

According to the release, police found a loaded, sawed-off shotgun with ammunition, a quantity of fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and identity documents that did not belong to the man in the vehicle following his arrest.

As a result of the search, a 55-year-old man from Regina faces 12 charges.

They include impaired operation of a motor vehicle, identity fraud, possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The accused is set to make his first appearance on these charges in Provincial Court on Jan. 16.