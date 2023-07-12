Scam asks residents to appear in court for child sex offences, Moose Jaw police say

Moose Jaw police are warning the public of an email scam asking people to appear in court regarding child sex offenses.

The scam includes an email from cybercrime.police.gouv@gmail.com and states the recipient has a “Summons to Appear” regarding child sex offences, a news release from Moose Jaw police says.

The email requires immediate attention prompting the person who received it to respond to the email.

Moose Jaw police said do not respond to the email.

“The Moose Jaw Police Service reminds the public to never respond to e-mails of unknown origin, do not send cash, cheques or e-transfers to unknown individuals. Additionally, do not send gift cards or provide the numbers off the gift card to anyone you do not know,” the release said.