'Scared the crap out of me': Sask. snowplow operator details closest call as winter sets in

Operator Jarrod Klassen sits behind the wheel of a Ministry of Highways snow plow at a media event on Dec. 8, 2021. (Cole Davenport/CTV News) Operator Jarrod Klassen sits behind the wheel of a Ministry of Highways snow plow at a media event on Dec. 8, 2021. (Cole Davenport/CTV News)

Regina Top Stories