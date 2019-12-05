REGINA -- Members of the Saskatchewan Police College will be taking part in scheduled Rapid Deployment Training on Thursday and Friday at 1717 Saskatchewan Dr.

The training will take place from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, and from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

The training will involve recruits-in-training and police facilitators from across Saskatchewan. Rapid Deployment is a trained, tactical approach to an armed or otherwise dangerous person in a people, who poses an imminent threat to themselves or others.

The Regina Police Service says during the two-day training, the public may notice occasional loud noises and several police vehicles at the location.

Businesses in the area have been alerted of the training. There is no live ammunition used in police training scenario.