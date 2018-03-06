School buses cancelled in Regina for Tuesday, Wednesday
Both Regina Public and Catholic Schools have cancelled all school buses and other forms of student transportation on Tuesday and Wednesday due to the massive snowfall.
Schools remain open ,and parents are asked to report any absences.
The City of Regina says School Special buses for high school students provided by Regina Transit are also cancelled, although regular transit and paratransit will operate as usual.