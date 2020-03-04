REGINA -- Regina’s school divisions say growing student enrollment has lead to a collaborative study on the possibility of building a joint-use school in the city’s southeast.

The study will include the City of Regina and the YMCA. The school divisions, the City and the YMCA have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

The school divisions say that Miller, LeBoldus, Balfour and Campbell are all nearing capacity and that none of these schools are located in the southeast.

“The vision of the Southeast Regina Joint Use Facility is that it will be an innovative, best-in-class project that embraces community-based development, accessibility and inclusivity,” the school divisions said in a news release.