School trustees in Regina have voted to change the name of Davin School ahead of the 2018-19 school year.

Five trustees voted in favour of the change. One voted against, and one abstained from the vote.

The school’s name will change to Crescents School for next year.

The Regina Public School Board held an online public consultation on the matter back in November after receiving complaints about Nicholas Flood Davin’s controversial past involving the residential school system.

The board received more than 1,000 responses and say half were in favour of the change, the other half wanted to maintain the status quo.

The school board says the results of the survey have already helped them come up with a new protocol for naming schools. The new protocol has been used to name five of the division’s newest facilities.