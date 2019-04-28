

CTV Regina





Regina City Council is set to meet on Monday evening.

The Public Works and Infrastructure Committee has recommended to council that the speed limit in school zones be lowered from 40 km per hour to 30 km per hour between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. The recommendation will be discussed along with whether or not a bylaw amendment will be drafted to solidify these changes.

The Regina School Pedestrian and Traffic Safety Committee will be available to council with regard to that recommendation.

A municipal bylaw is to be adopted to authorize the sale of a piece of land at 20 Sheppard St. to the Regina Huda School. The school does not have current plans to develop the land, but is anticipating expansion as demand for the school grows.

Council is expected to discuss the possibility of two new seasonal off leash dog parks, as well as the sale of Albert St. land to Cowessess First Nation.