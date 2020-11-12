REGINA -- Two classrooms at two Prairie Valley School Division schools are moving classes online as a result of COVID-19.

One class at Fort Qu’Appelle Elementary has moved to online learning and is expected to return on Nov. 25.

Another class at Indian Head High School has also moved to online learning and is expected to report on Nov. 23.

The school division said it is working closely with public health to make sure necessary safety measures are in place.