REGINA -- The scleroderma flag was raised for the first time today at the Saskatchewan Legislature to spread awareness of the rare disease.

MLA Muhammad Fiaz and members of the Scleroderma Association of Saskatchewan raised the flag to mark World Scleroderma Day.

Colin Magee, vice-president of the Scleroderma Association of Saskatchewan, said people living with the disease must be extremely careful during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a precaution, he said, patients with scleroderma aren’t gathering in person. Instead, he said, they rose the flag to bring awareness.

“In looking at other ways to bring awareness and draw attention to it, we came across the idea of being able to raise our flag at the Legislature,” he said.

The chronic disease has many symptoms. It can affect the immune system, blood vessels and skin. As well, it can cause internal organs to harden.

Medical research has progressed, but there is no known cause or cure for the disease, Magee said.

Scleroderma is not contagious. It affects one in 25,000 Canadians.