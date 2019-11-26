REGINA -- Two men from Scotland are trying to learn some new tactics from the Canadian Western Agribition.

David Tennand, Competitions Manager with the Royal Highland Show in Scotland, is hoping to steal any good ideas from Agribition.

"I like the way they fill their buckets, and I like the barn boss initiative they have, which we don't have. I'd like to implement that into our show," Tennand said.

Tennand is shadowing Agribition after an agreement was signed with the Royal Highland Show to run an exchange program each year. In June, Canadian Western Agribition CEO Chris Lane headed to Scotland to learn what he could.

"Each of us run a show every year, I think there is certainly things we can learn from them," Canadian Western Agribition CEO Chris Lane said. “We got to see where they want to bring their livestock to, and it looks a lot like the kind of things we have here at Agribition.”

Scottish cattle judge, William McLaren, has judged events all around the world. McLaren says it’s an honour to be asked to judge an event as big as Agribition.

"The biggest difference is in Scotland, they look for big framed cattle, so I don't breed them, so it's a lot easier for me to judge this type of functional cattle that can walk and have great capacity about them," McLaren said.

McLaren says the beef markets are different between Canada and Scotland, but producers can learn from each other on how to produce functional cattle. Adding even though Scotland is famous for its beef, producers are always looking for the best genetics.

Scotland and Canada are often importing and exporting the materials with one another.

Of course, McLaren does all his judging in a kilt.

"I think it's important. It's heritage. It's a great honour to judge, so I like to judge in my kilt. It's a part of who I am," McLaren said.