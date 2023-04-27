Scott Moe announces re-election bid for Sask. 2024 election

Premier Scott Moe has announced plans to once again run for the province’s top job in the 2024 provincial election.

In a news release posted to Twitter by the Saskatchewan Party, Moe said he also plans to seek a fourth term as MLA for Rosthern-Shellbrook as well as premier.

“Saskatchewan’s economy is strong, there are thousands of new jobs being created in every sector and our population is growing at its fastest pace in more than a century,” Moe said in the release.

Moe also said it’s an honour to serve the people of Rosthern-Shellbrook as their MLA and that he is looking forward to running for re-election.

The next provincial election is scheduled for Oct. 28, 2024.

The province said Moe’s nomination will be made official on Friday.

Moe was first named Saskatchewan’s premier in 2018 after the resignation of Brad Wall.