REGINA -- Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has tested negative for COVID-19, after being potentially exposed to the virus last week.

A news release from Moe’s office said the premier will remain in self-isolation until Nov. 29, in accordance with public health requirements.

Moe will be in Regina on Monday, for the election of the Speaker of the House and the delivery of the Throne Speech.

According to a release from the Premier’s office earlier this week, the possible exposure occurred on Nov. 15 at Original Joe’s in Prince Albert. The premier had lunch there with his family following the death of a family member.