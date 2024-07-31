'Screaming for help': Regina woman approached, attacked by 3 large dogs in Lakeview neighbourhood

A Regina woman found herself in a scary situation while on a walk last Tuesday, when three large dogs became aggressive towards her and her dog in the Lakeview neighbourhood.

“He just kept on wanting to get my dog and I was screaming for help but it was early in the morning and I don’t think a lot of people heard,” the woman, who wished to remain anonymous said of the one dog that physically attacked her.

The scene of the incident is an area the woman and her small dog often walked in.

“The [one] dog just started going, so I turned sideways and he started attacking my left side and bit me about five times and then a very lovely lady came out and was able to scare it away,” the woman said.

She ended up needing three stitches as a result of the incident and has since been in contact with Animal Protection Services.

Now she hopes others can use her experience as a learning opportunity.

“Make sure our gates are secured, locked if you have to, our fences are maintained so that the dogs can’t get out and attack somebody like they attacked me. They could get hit by a car, there’s several things that can happen and it’s our responsibility to take action and care for our dogs,” the woman said.

CTV News also spoke with the director of marketing for the Regina Humane Society, Bill Thorn, who shared advice if folks ever find themselves in a similar situation.

“Stay still, be a tree, be calm, speak to the dog, if you can and slowly back away. If there’s something you have with you, maybe a backpack or a jacket, you can use that as a barrier if you feel the dog is getting too close and don’t be afraid to call for help too.” Thorn said.

The woman said she was bit by one of the large dogs five times. (HalleeMandryk/CTVNews)The woman has since returned to her walking route, but hopes pet owners can be more aware of their responsibilities.

“Even if the dog isn’t vicious, it’s our responsibility to care for our dogs and also care for the community, because not everybody is a dog lover and I think it’s really important to be aware of that. Make sure that your dog is either on a leash or properly secured,” she said.