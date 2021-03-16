DUCK MOUNTAIN PROVINCIAL PARK, SASK. -- RCMP and family continue to search for 15-year-old Regina Jaxon MacDonald in the Duck Mountain Provincial Park area.

The Regina teen was last seen leaving a cottage in the Jubilee Subdivision area on foot, around 12:30 a.m. on March 14.

Kamsack RCMP are asking cottage and property owners on certain streets within the park to contact the detachment in advance of going to the property to check for signs of MacDonald.

In a release, police listed Madge Street, Willow Avenue, Olive Street, Jubilee Drive, Sunny Street, Annette Street, Henry Street and Connie Avenue.

“Contacting police prior to going to your property is critical so the search area is not compromised and so we can confidently record that a search has been conducted on your property,” the release states.

RCMP said the Jubilee Sudivision area has been searched multiple times and will be searched again on Tuesday, as well as the surrounding areas.

Investigators and searchers have mapped out the area and are completing a grid search area. Police continue to develop a timeline of events and are following up on all information reported to them.

Additionally, the release said there is no evidence to support a social media post circling which states police believe MacDonald to be on the Cote First Nation.

"We ask the public to stop sharing this post and be responsible in their comments on social media,” reads the release. “Rumours and false information are not beneficial to family or investigators.”

Kamsack RCMP is encouraging the public to continue reporting possible sightings or tips related to the investigation to the detachment at 306-542-5560 or by calling Crime Stoppers.

MacDonald is described as having brown hair, blue eyes, braces, and freckles. He is approximately five feet, six inches tall, with an athletic build.

He was last seen wearing a black Champion hoodie, black Adidas sweatpants and black Adidas shoes.