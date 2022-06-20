Search continues for teen reported missing in Sask. lake: RCMP
RCMP is continuing to search Buffalo Pound Lake for a teen who was reported missing on Friday after they were swept out into the water by wind and waves.
Police said search and dive teams will be in the area of Barney’s Beach again on Monday.
During the initial investigation, RCMP learned that five teens were walking and swimming in the water near Barney’s Beach when one of them was swept away from shore, according to a news release.
The teen was not immediately located.
Moose Jaw RCMP, Moose Jaw Search and Rescue, STARS Air Ambulance and conservation officers with the Provincial Protective Services Branch are assisting in the search efforts.
The public is asked to avoid Barney’s Beach and respect all directions given by first responders.
