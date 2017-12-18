Search on for suspect or suspects after Regina home shot
Published Monday, December 18, 2017
Police are looking for suspects after shots were fired through the window of a house over the weekend.
The residents of the home on the 2000 block of Toronto Street called police after shots were fired and a bullet went through the front window of the house, becoming lodged in the wall.
No one was injured as a result of the shooting.