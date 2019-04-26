

CTV Regina





A second man has been charged with attempted murder after two men were shot in east Regina last weekend.

Police were called to the 1900 block of Fleet Street around 5:10 a.m. Sunday for two men with gunshot wounds. The pair was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police say further investigation led them to believe the shooting happened in the 400 block of Fines Drive.

Police arrested two suspects on Wednesday.

Christopher Leigh Anderson, 44, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder using a firearm and one count of arson causing damage to property.

Steven Karl Miller, 37, faces the same charges and appeared in court on Thursday.

Anderson appeared in court on Friday morning.