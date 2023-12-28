REGINA
    • Second-degree murder charge laid following death of man in Regina

    A 46-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder following investigation into a death in Regina on Dec. 22.

    Officers were dispatched to a home in the 3000 block of 6th Avenue North for a report of an injured man, who was suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

    Dallas Paul Iron, 39, died from his injuries a short time later.

    Investigation led to the arrest of Trevor Roy Sunshine, 46, who was charged with second-degree murder.

    Sunshine made his first court appearance at Regina Provincial Court on Thursday morning.

    Court is adjourned until Jan. 16, 2024. Sunshine will remain in custody.

