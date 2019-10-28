REGINA -- A second-degree murder charge has been laid in the death of Jenaya Wapemoose.

Eric Kakakaway, 23, appeared in provincial court Monday morning on charges of second degree murder and indignity to a human body.

Jeannette Kakakaway, 30, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder. Arrests were made on Oct. 25 and 26.

Human remains were found northeast of the city on Oct. 26. The identity of the body has not yet been confirmed. An autopsy is expected to happen later this week.

The 22-year-old mother of two had not been heard from since April 7, and in June police said her disappearance was being investigated as suspicious.

Wapemoose's family organized search parties and handed out flyers earlier this year to try and find her.

Police Chief Evan Bray told reporters on Monday afternoon that officers have been in constant contact with Wapemoose's family throughout the investigation.

"This has been obviously a very tough few months for the family and friends of Jenaya," he said.

Bray confirmed that Wapemoose and the accused were known to each other.

"It's unique though where charges have been laid before identifying the body properly," Bray said. "We believe it is Jenaya based on the investigation.

"This case has been one, like any missing person case, that we take very seriously."