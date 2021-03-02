REGINA -- The second-degree murder trial for Adam Taniskishayinew is underway at Court of Queen’s Bench. Taniskishayinew is accused of killing 30-year-old Denny Jimmy in June 2019.

On June 11, 2019, police were called to a single vehicle crash near 5th Avenue and Lindsay Street. A man, later identified as Jimmy, was declared dead at the scene. Further investigation led police to believe the death was a homicide.

On Tuesday morning, the crown prosecutor called three witnesses to testify. All were police officers who investigated the case after the June 11th crash.

Regina Police Service Cst. Shannon Slater told the court she was tasked with speaking to residents in the area of the crash. She said she spoke to one neighbour, and then found a shotgun laying on the ground nearby.

Cpl. Mark Golaiy testified he took photographs of the shotgun and footprints beside where the shotgun was found. He said he also took photographs of the vehicle involved in the crash and the deceased man.

Golaiy said when officers took Jimmy out of the vehicle, they found a large gunshot hole in his back.

Court will resume this afternoon.

More to come...