The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) announced it will send another six members of its wildland fire management staff to the Australian state of New South Wales to battle bushfires.

This is the second group of Canadian firefighters deployed to Australia in three week.

Twenty-one Canadian firefighters were sent to Australia on Dec. 3, two were from Saskatchewan.

The National Resource Sharing Centre in Melbourne requested help from Canadians, who have been helping out in operations, planning and aviation.

“Having Australia request more support not only shows how bad these wildfires are, it also demonstrates the quality of our staff,” SPSA President Marlo Pritchard said. “It also exemplifies the fact that Saskatchewan is a province of people that are willing to step up when others are in need.”

Eastern Australia has experienced fatalities, property loss and destruction of large areas of New South Wales and Queensland due to an early and severe fire season.

Canada has received help from Australia four times since 2015.

Canada is part of a mututal aid sharing agreement with Australia.