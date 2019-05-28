Second K9 recruit in need of name arrives for Regina police
The second police puppy looking for a name has arrived (Twitter: Regina police)
CTV Regina
Published Tuesday, May 28, 2019 11:54AM CST
The Regina Police Service says the second puppy in need of a name has arrived.
Police are holding a contest to give this new puppy — and another female — her new name.
“Cuteness overload!” RPS said in a tweet introducing the new puppy.
The contest is open to students in Kindergarten up to Grade 5.
Students and schools have until Wednesday to submit a name for both female puppies.