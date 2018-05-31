

CTV Regina





A second man has been charged with attempted murder after a string of shootings in south Regina in November of 2015.

A teen was also charged with attempted murder last November.

On Nov. 12, 2015, police were called to a restaurant in the 4600 block of Albert Street after shots were fired through a window. Police say the bullets didn’t completely break through the window and no one was injured.

Shortly after, police heard reports of more shots fired at a home in the 2400 block of Gordon Road. Police say a woman was sitting in the living room of the home when a shot was fired through the window. No one was injured in that shooting.

Three days later, on Nov. 15, 2017, an employee at a restaurant in the 4500 block of Albert Street was shot twice while closing the restaurant. The victim survived.

About 15 minutes later, police were called to the 4600 block of Albert Street, to the same restaurant as the Nov. 12 incident, for a report of a man who was shot while entering the restaurant.

Police say they found a cache of guns and ammunition on Nov. 17, 2017.

One suspect, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, was arrested and charged on October of 2017.

Jordan Lee Mymko, 21, was arrested last month. He is facing two charges of attempted murder, two counts of use of a firearm in committing an indictable offence and two counts of discharging a restricted or prohibited firearm in a reckless manner.

He made his first court appearance on Monday.