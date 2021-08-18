REGINA -- The Regina Police Service has charged a second person with the murder of Jason Bird.

Okimaw Russell Night-Fox, 32, is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order.

Only July 15, police were called to the 800 block of Princess St. for the discovery of the man, who had been hurt. The man was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

It was Regina’s eighth homicide of 2021.

As a result of the investigation, police charged 27-year-old Terrance Desnomie of the Fort Qu’Appelle district with first-degree murder, possession of stolen property, breach of release order and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.