REGINA -- A second person has been charged in connection to a robbery in late May where a victim was assaulted and forced to inhale and ingest drugs.

Police said on Monday it has charged Kristina Leah Carty, 29, with robbery, forcible confinement and overcome resistance by administering a drug.

As well, police have previously charged Daniel Pinice Scott, 30, in connection to the incident. Scott faces the same charges.

The incident began early morning on May 30 in east Regina, according to police.

Police said a 23-year-old man was delivering food in east Regina when it’s alleged he was approached in his vehicle by Scott.

The suspect opened the victim’s car door, took his phone and pulled him into the house. The victim was physically assaulted several times and forced to inhale and ingest substances believed to be drugs, police said.

He was then forced to transfer money to the assailant. Afterward, he was taken to an ATM and made to withdraw more money.

It’s alleged Carty had joined Scott by this time, police said.

Carty appeared in court on 9:30 a.m. Monday.