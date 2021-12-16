Second round of SGI rebates is financially possible, NDP says

Saskatchewan’s NDP is encouraging SGI to issue another rebate to customers, as its surplus fund has increased beyond its target.

Saskatchewan vehicle owners were issued a rebate in May as a result of excess profits at SGI.

The Rate Stabilization Reserve (RSR), which serves to prevent significant increases to insurance premiums, is back to the level of surplus reported before the rebates were issued, according to SGI’s mid-year report. That puts SGI $303 million above its target for this reserve.

The NDP proposal would pay back $300 million from the $1.3 billion contingency fund and is meant to offset the cost of living.

“This has been a difficult year for so many Saskatchewan families,” said Aleana Young, opposition critic for SGI. “But it’s clear from SGI’s ballooning Autofund reserve that Saskatchewan people are paying too much for their car insurance. The very least the Sask. Party can do is give the excess cash back to those who paid it in the first place: the people of Saskatchewan.”

In a statement to CTV News, the province did not say whether a second rebate is under consideration.

“SGI continues to consider all options to ensure auto insurance rates remain competitive while maintaining a healthy reserve fund for unexpected incidents like hailstorms or large swings in the investment markets,” Don Morgan, Minster Responsible for Crown Investments Corporation said.

The Government of Saskatchewan rolled out a one-time rebate of $285 million to be paid out to SGI customers last year.

The average rebate worked out to approximately $285 per vehicle, or approximately 26 per cent of the average annual premium.

The rebate cheques were issued to customers who paid Auto Fund premiums in the past three years and were Saskatchewan residents.