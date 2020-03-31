MOOSE JAW -- A man wanted in connection to an attempted murder was arrested in Moose Jaw on Tuesday morning.

Moose Jaw Police found and arrested Shaun Robinson at a motel on Athabasca St. E. around 9:45 a.m.

He was taking into custody without incident. Police say a gun was also seized that matched the description of the gun used during the attempted murder.

He will make his first appearance on these charges on Wednesday.

On Friday, officers were called to a residence on 9 Ave. NE for a report of a shooting. When they arrived on scene they found a man who had been shot.

The man was taken to Wigmore Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say several people broke into the home armed with weapons and a gun and assaulted the man.

As a result of investigation, 36-year-old Jordan Shields of Moose Jaw was arrested in a neighbourhood on South Hill.

Shields will appear in court on Monday, facing charges of attempted murder, break and enter, assault with a weapon and a number of gun related offences.