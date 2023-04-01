'Secure for years to come': Lampman curling club celebrates with centennial bonspiel

The Town of Lampman is pulling out all the stops as it marks the centennial anniversary for its curling club.

The volunteer-operated Lampman Curling Club turns 100 years old in 2023.

As a celebration of the club’s milestone, a 64-rink bonspiel is being held from March 29 to April 2, according to a release from the rural municipality of Browning.

The bonspiel is also a celebration of a $770,000 rink upgrade the club recently received.

The upgrade, which started construction in the spring of 2022 included a compressor room for the ice plant which extended the lifespan of the rink.

The project was made possible with investment from both the federal and provincial governments.

“This project is not only about improving Lampman area infrastructure and recreational opportunities, it’s also about investing in even more great memories that will be created through the many curling bonspiels and hockey games yet to come at this wonderful community facility,” MLA for Cannington, Daryl Harrison said in the news release.

Chairperson for the R.M. of Browning, Blake Fornwald, said that the upgrade will ensure winter sports can still be enjoyed in the area in the future.

“The Lampman community is thankful for the donations and contributions from the community, Government of Canada, and the Government of Saskatchewan, and are grateful that these upgrades will keep our rink secure for years to come,” Fornwald said.

Lampman is located approximately 207 kilometres southeast of Regina.