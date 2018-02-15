

CTV Regina





Miller Comprehensive School and Balfour Collegiate in Regina were in secure-the-building mode on Thursday morning.

Regina police say the schools were placed under secure the building mode due to a potential threat in the area.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of Broadway Avenue around 10:40 a.m. for reports of a firearms incident. Police say a man was seen inside the apartment with what seemed to be a firearm.

Police checked the area and apartment suites they believed the man had access to. The man wasn’t found and police say they don’t believe he is in the building.

Police say they have identified the man and the investigation is ongoing.

Around 12:10 p.m., police say the secure the building mode was lifted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.