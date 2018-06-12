

CTV Regina





A secure the building mode has been lifted at three north Regina schools.

According to police, the mode was in response to a social media message. According to police, the message did not result in an actual threat to staff and students.

St. Peter’s, Archbishop M.C. O’Neill and Thom Collegiate were all in secure the building mode.

Police are investigating where the threat came from and will take appropriate action after completing their investigation.