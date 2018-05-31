

Seeding remains ahead of the five-year average in Saskatchewan, with 91 per cent of crop now in the ground.

Last week, seeding was at 70 per cent. The five-year average is 81 per cent for this time of year.

The southwest portion of the province is most advanced, with 95 per cent of seeds in the ground. It is least advanced in the east-central region of Saskatchewan at 86 per cent.

The province’s weekly crop report says that 98 per cent of lentils, 94 per cent of durum, 92 per cent of soybeans, 88 per cent of canola, 85 per cent of barley and 84 per cent of flax have now been seeded.

Scattered rain has helped replenish topsoil moisture in fields across the province. However, there still needs to be significant rain in most of the province. Topsoil moisture has also improved slightly due to the rain.

Emerged crops are in poor to good condition, but the province says emergence has been patchy and delayed due to strong wind and a lack of moisture.

Crop damage has been attributed to strong winds, dry conditions, insects and some localized hail.