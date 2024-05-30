Seeding in Sask. now over 75% complete, lags behind 5, 10 year averages

Saskatchewan farmers are reporting steady progress to seeding efforts – with 77 per cent of crops now in the ground.

According to the most recent crop report from the province, current progress is behind the five year average of 91 per cent and the 10 year average of 89 per cent.

However, crop emergence is being reported as excellent to good condition and topsoil moisture is showing improvement over the past year.

Out of all regions, the southeast is the furthest advanced – with seeding progress at 84 per cent. Close behind is the southwest at 83 per cent and the northwest at 80 per cent.

The east central and west central regions currently report 73 and 71 per cent respectively while the northeast lags behind with 68 per cent completion.

Of all crops, peas and lentils rank furthest ahead at 91 and 92 per cent. Chickpeas and soybeans rank at 78 and 51 per cent.

In terms of cereals, durum and spring wheat are furthest ahead at 87 and 84 per cent while barley and oats are reported to be at 76 and 67 per cent.

Triticale and canary seed are both at 66 per cent, according to the province.

With oilseeds, mustard leads the way with 78 per cent followed by canola and flax at 71 and 67 per cent.

From the period of May 21 to May 27 – rainfall was variable across the province with many northern producers reporting notable totals.

The highest rainfall was reported in the Sonningdale area at 45 mm. The Battlefords and Radisson areas received 36 mm and the Rose Valley area received 33 mm.

Overall, topsoil moisture is still showing improvements – with cropland topsoil moisture reporting three per cent surplus, 89 per cent adequate and eight per cent short.

Hayfield moisture is similar with two per cent surplus, 85 per cent adequate and 13 per cent short. Pasture land is very similar with the sole differences being 83 per cent adequate and two per cent very short.

Overall crop damage was reported as minor with few producers reporting light frost and excessive water.

Most producers anticipate seeding will finish within the next week if weather permits.

The full report can be found here.