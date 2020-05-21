REGINA -- Seeding progressed more than doubled in Saskatchewan this week, the province’s weekly crop report says.

The province says there was minimal rain this week, which allowed for fewer field work disruptions.

Farmers now have 51 per cent of crop in the ground. Seeding is now on-track with the five-average.

Seeding is most advanced with 74 per cent in the southwest region. It’s least advanced in the northeast at 26 per cent.

The province saw little to no precipitation last week. Dry conditions allowed producers to start seeding fields that had been too wet to combine. Topsoil moisture has reducing slightly due to a lack of rain and increased wind.

Producers have spent time seeding, spraying, harrowing, combining 2019 crop, branding cattle and moving livestock to their pastures.