REGINA -- Fair weather and some precipitation has helped Saskatchewan producers make progress on seeding in the past week, according to the weekly crop report.

The Ministry of Agriculture said 74 per cent of the 2021 seed is now in the ground. This progress is well ahead of the five-year average of 48 per cent for this time of year.

The southwest region leads the province with 82 per cent of the crop in the ground. The other regions are following closely behind, with 79 per cent in the southeast, 77 per cent in the west-central and northwest regions; and 63 per cent in the east central and northeast regions.

The province saw scattered rainfall in most regions in the past week, with the Tisdale area receiving the largest amount at 25 mm.

The wind and limited precipitation contributed to reduced moisture. The majority of cropland and hay and pastureland topsoil moisture is rated at short to very short.

The limited moisture is creating poor and patchy crop germination in many areas of the province.

The ministry said some farmers halted canola seeding as they await moisture, while others have opted to seed wheat or other cereals instead.