Seeding rises in Sask. despite recent snow and rain: crop report

Seeding in the province has progressed throughout several regions in the past week, according to the latest crop report for the week of May 17-23.

Despite a spring storm which hit parts of the province, 52 per cent of this year’s crop is seeded, which is up from 33 per cent on the last update. However, this is still behind the five-year average of 78 per cent.

The latest report shows 81 percent of the crop seeded in the west central region, 76 per cent in the northwest, 73 per cent in the southwest, 44 per cent in the southeast, 22 per cent in the northeast and 21 per cent in the east central part of Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan producers have seen an improvement of soil moisture, mostly in the eastern part of the province where the precipitation hit. In the western half of the province, conditions are drier due to limited precipitation, according to the report.

Most crops in general are developing normally, except for canola, which may be due to dry conditions in parts of the province.

Producers in the province have also reported a shortage of farm equipment parts as well as reports of input and herbicide shortages.

The full crop report for May 17-23 can be read here.