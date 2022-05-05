Seeding well behind due to recent spring snowstorms: Sask. crop report

Current seeding progress is well behind the five year average for Saskatchewan producers thanks to cool temperatures and spring snowstorms, according to the province’s latest crop report, for the period of April 26 to May 2 .

Currently, one per cent of the 2022 crop is in the ground – the five year average for this time of year is five per cent.

Little precipitation last week is helping wet fields dry up enough to start seeding in regions that were previously too wet, the province said.

The province also said a slight improvement to spring runoff this year from 2021 has allowed dugouts, sloughs and other small bodies of water to fill throughout many areas.

“This replenishment of water in dugouts is extremely important for livestock producers who have struggled with finding good quality water for their animals. Going into the warm summer months, timely rains will be needed to keep water quality and quantity at acceptable levels,” a release stated.

The province also said there have been reports of winterkill on winter wheat, fall rye and other fall-seeded crops. Producers are currently assessing the damage and determining whether or not to reseed.

The southwest was the hardest-hit region, where snow-cover was not adequate enough to protect the crop.

