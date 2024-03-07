Seeing double? Team Saskatchewan's Marsh twins turning heads at the Brier

If you think you are seeing double when watching Team Saskatchewan at this year’s Brier, you are correct, as the team features identical twins, Kevin and Daniel Marsh.

The two began their journey with curling before they can even remember.

“We were so young. I actually don’t even remember to be honest. But I’ve seen pictures of it. It was right here in Regina at the Tartan Curling Club. My mom took myself and my brother out probably when we were five years old. We were kind of born into it,” Daniel said.

Kevin said his mom got him and Daniel, as well as their older brother, onto the ice when they were still in diapers.

“I don’t even remember actually learning how to curl, that’s how young we got started,” he joked.

Daniel plays lead for Team Saskatchewan and Kevin plays second and vice-skip.

“Throughout our childhood, he always seemed to be one position ahead of me. Not sure why? He’s the older twin. Maybe that’s why it start[ed] that way,” Daniel laughed. “He was either third or skip and I played second for a lot of the years. He’s been either our third or second now and I took the plunge to lead a few years ago.”

The pair were born in Regina in 1988, even joking they have been told they were only a minute apart. Now the two currently reside in Saskatoon. This week at the Brier, curling fans have definitely taken notice to the familiar and similar faces.

“People are always asking which one’s which and what not. I mean, if you don’t know us then yeah we’re pretty much identical, right?” Daniel smirked.

“People are really friendly. So they usually say, ‘I want a picture with the twins!’ That’s the really common one,” added Kevin.

The two have basically been inseparable both off and on the ice their entire lives. That has made it easy for some and hard for others to tell them apart when it comes to their teammates.

“I think I call wrong names to sweep,” laughed skip, Mike McEwen. “But once you’re around the twins long enough, it’s pretty easy but just look for the different hairstyle. One guys got one, ones got another. There’s some subtle differences you can pick up on for sure.”

“I knew them really well before I curled with them so it’s never been an issue knowing which one’s which,” Colton Flasch, Team Saskatchewan’s third, shared.

“Colton, we’ve been good friends for a lot of years even before we started curling together. So he’s got it all figured out. But I think Mike might need a few more weekends with us,” Kevin chuckled.

However even Daniel and Kevin have a hard time distinguishing their differences.

“We grew up pretty similar interests, like we always played multiple sports together and what not and same friends. We’re pretty similar personalities in that way. And the differences? Not a whole lot, but I mean we’re still different people. But I don’t know if I really have an answer for a difference [between us],” Daniel said.

“We’re really similar in terms of our passion for sports. I can’t really think of major differences. I guess our occupations? He went down the teaching path but yeah, there’s not much else. That’s why we get along,” Kevin said.

On their curling bios, Daniel is listed as a teacher in the Sun West School Division and Kevin is a manager of category strategy and performance for Federated Co-Operatives Ltd.

However, in their other profession of curling, they both say they have the same competitive strategy and mindset when it comes to every match.