Seeing double? Team Saskatchewan's Marsh twins turning heads at the Brier
If you think you are seeing double when watching Team Saskatchewan at this year’s Brier, you are correct, as the team features identical twins, Kevin and Daniel Marsh.
The two began their journey with curling before they can even remember.
“We were so young. I actually don’t even remember to be honest. But I’ve seen pictures of it. It was right here in Regina at the Tartan Curling Club. My mom took myself and my brother out probably when we were five years old. We were kind of born into it,” Daniel said.
Kevin said his mom got him and Daniel, as well as their older brother, onto the ice when they were still in diapers.
“I don’t even remember actually learning how to curl, that’s how young we got started,” he joked.
Daniel plays lead for Team Saskatchewan and Kevin plays second and vice-skip.
“Throughout our childhood, he always seemed to be one position ahead of me. Not sure why? He’s the older twin. Maybe that’s why it start[ed] that way,” Daniel laughed. “He was either third or skip and I played second for a lot of the years. He’s been either our third or second now and I took the plunge to lead a few years ago.”
The pair were born in Regina in 1988, even joking they have been told they were only a minute apart. Now the two currently reside in Saskatoon. This week at the Brier, curling fans have definitely taken notice to the familiar and similar faces.
“People are always asking which one’s which and what not. I mean, if you don’t know us then yeah we’re pretty much identical, right?” Daniel smirked.
“People are really friendly. So they usually say, ‘I want a picture with the twins!’ That’s the really common one,” added Kevin.
The two have basically been inseparable both off and on the ice their entire lives. That has made it easy for some and hard for others to tell them apart when it comes to their teammates.
“I think I call wrong names to sweep,” laughed skip, Mike McEwen. “But once you’re around the twins long enough, it’s pretty easy but just look for the different hairstyle. One guys got one, ones got another. There’s some subtle differences you can pick up on for sure.”
“I knew them really well before I curled with them so it’s never been an issue knowing which one’s which,” Colton Flasch, Team Saskatchewan’s third, shared.
“Colton, we’ve been good friends for a lot of years even before we started curling together. So he’s got it all figured out. But I think Mike might need a few more weekends with us,” Kevin chuckled.
However even Daniel and Kevin have a hard time distinguishing their differences.
“We grew up pretty similar interests, like we always played multiple sports together and what not and same friends. We’re pretty similar personalities in that way. And the differences? Not a whole lot, but I mean we’re still different people. But I don’t know if I really have an answer for a difference [between us],” Daniel said.
“We’re really similar in terms of our passion for sports. I can’t really think of major differences. I guess our occupations? He went down the teaching path but yeah, there’s not much else. That’s why we get along,” Kevin said.
On their curling bios, Daniel is listed as a teacher in the Sun West School Division and Kevin is a manager of category strategy and performance for Federated Co-Operatives Ltd.
However, in their other profession of curling, they both say they have the same competitive strategy and mindset when it comes to every match.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING 19-year-old charged in killing of 6 people, including 4 children in Barrhaven homicides, Ottawa police say
A mother, her four children, the youngest just two-and-a-half months old, and a family acquaintance have been killed in a "mass killing" at a home in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, Ottawa police say.
TREND LINE Majority of Canadians not even considering voting for the Liberals: Nanos
Fewer Canadians than at almost any point since the party was elected with Justin Trudeau as leader are considering voting for the federal Liberals, according to the latest tracking by Nanos Research.
'It's disturbing': Growing number of bodies left sitting in cold storage at N.L.'s largest hospital
Tucked away near a receiving bay and mere feet from a green garbage dumpster, a group of industrial freezers are holding a growing amount of human bodies outside Newfoundland and Labrador’s biggest hospital.
Quebec teen drowns in waters off Florida during swim camp
The body of a Quebec teenager has been found in the Gulf of Mexico. William Zhang, 17, was visiting Florida with his swim team for a swim camp. He did not return to shore at the end of swimming drill on Wednesday morning.
Class action confirmed by B.C. court after recall of Cottonelle wipes
B.C.'s Supreme Court has confirmed a national class action lawsuit against Kimberly-Clark Corporation following a 2020 recall of flushable wipes over possible bacteria contamination.
First-ever bald eagle nest discovered in Toronto, conservation authority confirms
For the first time ever, a bald eagle’s nest has been discovered in Toronto, the city’s conservation authority confirmed Thursday.
'Sweetest kids you'll ever meet:' School mourns family killed in plane crash
Students and staff at a private school north of Toronto are “completely distraught” as they grapple with the loss of a family of five killed in a plane crash in Nashville, a school administrator said Thursday, calling the family “an integral part” of the community.
Trudeau says Canada is 'continuing to support' Kovrig and Spavor, amid settlement news
Facing questions about potential settlements for two Canadians imprisoned for three years in China, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declined to discuss specifics on Thursday but said Canada is 'continuing to support them.'
Winning ticket for Lotto 6/49's Gold Ball Jackpot worth $58 million
Lotto 649's $58 million Gold Ball Jackpot was won last night. On top of the classic $5 million dollar jackpot, each draw also comes with a guaranteed prize.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.