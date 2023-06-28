Self-inflicted knife wounds the cause of police oversight investigation in Regina

The Saskatchewan Incident Response Team (SIRT) is investigating after a man stabbed himself during his arrest on Tuesday.

On the morning of June 27, officers with the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) executed a search warrant at an east Regina home as part of an ongoing investigation.

According to a news release, officers told the 42-year-old man at the home that he was under arrest.

According to police, before the man was taken into custody, he took a knife from a drawer and began to stab himself in the chest.

Police took the knife and performed first aid on the man before he was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The man remains in serious condition, according to SIRT.

The civilian executive director of SIRT as well as three investigators were sent to Regina to begin their investigation following the incident.

“SIRT's investigation will examine the conduct of police during this incident, including the circumstances surrounding the man's arrest and the cause of his injury,” the news release read.

“The ICE Unit will maintain conduct of the investigation into the man and his actions.”

No further information will be released at this time, according to SIRT.

A final report is sent to be made public within 90 days of the investigation ending.