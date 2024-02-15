REGINA
Regina

    • Semi crash on Regina's Ring Road leads to traffic delays

    Regina fire crews and police were on scene at an accident near the Assiniboine Avenue East off-ramp onto Ring Road. (Submitted) Regina fire crews and police were on scene at an accident near the Assiniboine Avenue East off-ramp onto Ring Road. (Submitted)
    A collision involving a car and semi on Regina’s Ring Road on Wednesday led to noticeable traffic delays.

    At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 14, officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) responded to a crash on the southbound lanes of Ring Road.

    The collision took place just south of the Assiniboine Avenue East off-ramp onto Ring Road.

    Regina fire crews also attended the scene.

    Significant disruption to traffic was noted at the scene at around 6:45 p.m.

    Drivers were restricted to one lane while passing the scene, with vehicles backed up to near the Arcola Avenue overpass.

    EMS did not attend the scene for any injuries, police say.

