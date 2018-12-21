

CTV Regina





A semi-driver has died after a single vehicle rollover on Highway 1 near Parkbeg, Sask. on Thursday.

The semi rolled into the ditch around 9:10 a.m. The 24-year-old driver from Calgary was the lone occupant. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The eastbound lane of Highway 1 was shut down for several hours while crews cleaned up the crash.

The highway reopened around 5 p.m.

Police say the highway was clear and road conditions were good at the time of the crash. Police say the driver wasn't wearing his seatbelt and they believe he was distracted at the time of the crash.

Parkbeg is about 130 kilometres west of Regina.