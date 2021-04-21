Advertisement
Semi on fire causing delays on Trans Canada Highway near Maple Creek
Published Wednesday, April 21, 2021 10:26AM CST
REGINA -- Maple Creek RCMP are warning drivers of potential delays on the Trans Canada Highway, due to a fire.
According to a news release from RCMP, a semi caught on fire in the westbound right lane. Drivers are able to pass in the left lane, but are asked to be careful and slow to 60 kilometres per hour.
There are no injuries to report and the Maple Creek Fire Department is on scene.