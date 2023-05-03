Semi rollover causes traffic delays near Balgonie

Highway 1 near Balgonie, Sask. was host to traffic restrictions after an early morning semi rollover on Wednesday.

According to the Balgonie Volunteer Fire Department, a semi rollover has traffic down to one lane on Highway 1 westbound, approximately two miles west of Balgonie.

“Please watch out for emergency vehicles and tow trucks as they work to clear the roadway,” the post read.

Firefighters estimated the accident wouldn’t be cleared until around noon, due to the trailer needing to be unloaded.

Emergency crews have been on scene since 4:30 a.m.

The Highway Hotline stated that delays are expected to be 30 minutes to an hour.