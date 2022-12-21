Semi rollover causing delays on Highway 1 near Moose Jaw
Moose Jaw RCMP said motorists travelling on Highway 1 westbound can expect delays Wednesday morning after a semi rolled three kilometres east of the junction with Highway 39.
RCMP said the westbound lanes may be blocked as emergency services respond to the scene.
Police added that travellers should expect delays and asked those in the area to slow down.
No other details were provided.
