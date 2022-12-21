Semi rollover causing delays on Highway 1 near Moose Jaw

An RCMP patrol vehicle is seen in this file photo. An RCMP patrol vehicle is seen in this file photo.

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Police identify five people killed in Vaughan, Ont. mass shooting

Police have identified the five people killed by a gunman in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. condo building Sunday. York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween said the shooter targeted three separate units in the building. The suspect, who police have identified as 73-year-old Francesco Villi, was fatally shot by an officer in a hallway following an interaction.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener